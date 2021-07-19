Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Illinois Sued Over Revised Pot Biz Licensing Scheme

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Illinois' newly revised licensing scheme for pot businesses is unconstitutional, an applicant has argued in a lawsuit alleging that a late change to the state's social equity regime is unfair and that its "discrimination" against out-of-state owners is a violation of the commerce clause.

Sozo Illinois Inc. — whose parent company operates grow, processing and retail facilities in Michigan — said in its Friday lawsuit that Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation are using the results of the state's recreational cannabis application process differently than the department's initial rules laid out....

