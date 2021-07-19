Al-Sanea Son Says Attys Chasing $16M In Fees 'Terrified' Him

Law360, London (July 19, 2021, 7:00 PM BST) -- The son of a disgraced businessman being pursued for $16 million in legal fees that his father owes testified at trial Monday that attorneys pressured him during his wedding to sign promissory notes for the debt and that he was "terrified" of the consequences if he didn't. Defendant Mishal Al-Sanea, son of tycoon Maan Al-Sanea, took the stand in the High Court case brought by lawyers Jamal Abdullah Al Muzein and Abdulrahman Bin Abdullah Bin Ibrahim Al-Subaihi. He testified that he only agreed in 2017 to pay the debts on behalf of his father under duress. Under cross-examination, the lawyers' counsel,...

