Chubb Owes $33M In W.Va. Damaged Coal Equipment Trial

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Chubb units must pay $32.7 million to a coal company that suffered equipment damage when a hopper collapsed in one of its silos, a West Virginia federal jury found, rejecting the insurer's arguments that the failure triggered either rust or wear and tear exemptions in the policy. After a 10-day trial, a jury in West Virginia sided with Ramaco Resources LLC, deciding that Chubb INA Holdings Inc. entities Federal Insurance Co. and Ace American Insurance Co. could not show that a hopper collapse fit under either of two exemptions in an all-risk policy that Federal had issued, according to verdict forms...

