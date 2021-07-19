Bill.com To Buy Accounts Receivable Tech Biz For $625M

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Billing software company Bill.com said Monday it will acquire accounts-receivable technology company Invoice2go in a roughly $625 million deal aimed at bolstering Bill.com's payment offerings and its reach overseas. California-headquartered Bill.com said the acquisition would enhance its own accounts receivable services and complement its goal to simplify and digitize financial processes for small and medium-sized businesses. Invoice2go, which has offices in Sydney, Australia, and in California, offers a mobile-first invoice management technology for small businesses and freelancers, according to its website. The deal "supports our strategy to invest in our platform to be a one-stop shop solution for businesses to transform...

