Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Solar Developer Wants Mass. Offshore Wind Approval Axed

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A solar farm developer wants a Massachusetts federal court to vacate the federal government's approvals for the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the country, arguing authorizations for the project violate federal environmental laws and threaten solar energy producers.

Allco Renewable Energy Ltd. and its owner Thomas Melone launched a legal challenge against the federal approvals issued to the 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind project off the Massachusetts coast in a new complaint Sunday. The solar energy company said that not only will the turbines wipe out the fishing industry in the region, but the equipment could cause an environmental disaster if destroyed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!