Solar Developer Wants Mass. Offshore Wind Approval Axed

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A solar farm developer wants a Massachusetts federal court to vacate the federal government's approvals for the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the country, arguing authorizations for the project violate federal environmental laws and threaten solar energy producers. Allco Renewable Energy Ltd. and its owner Thomas Melone launched a legal challenge against the federal approvals issued to the 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind project off the Massachusetts coast in a new complaint Sunday. The solar energy company said that not only will the turbines wipe out the fishing industry in the region, but the equipment could cause an environmental disaster if destroyed...

