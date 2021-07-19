Cooley, Latham Guide Zoom's $14.7B Five9 Buy

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Zoom, represented by Cooley, will buy Latham-advised customer contact center Five9 in an all-stock deal worth roughly $14.7 billion, marking the latest tech megadeal to make headlines this year. The deal, announced late Sunday, will see each Five9 Inc. share exchanged for about 0.55 of a share of Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock, valuing the San Ramon, California-based company's stock at about $200.28 a share, or a nearly 13% premium from its closing price July 16, according to a statement. "Enterprises communicate with their customers primarily through the contact center, and we believe this acquisition creates a leading customer engagement platform...

