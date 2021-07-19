Lin Wood's Boot From Case Was Proper, Del. Amicus Says

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge did not act improperly in revoking attorney L. Lin Wood's temporary admission in a First State defamation case, an attorney appointed by the Delaware Supreme Court to act as amicus curiae told the justices in a filing Friday. Matthew F. Boyer of Connolly Gallagher LLP, along with firm colleague Lauren P. DeLuca, asserted that Superior Court Judge Craig A. Karsnitz acted within his discretion in revoking Georgia-based Wood's pro hac vice admission in a defamation case involving onetime Trump administration adviser Carter Page. Boyer asserted that Wood was incorrect in "contending that the trial court must put on...

