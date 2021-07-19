Ex-FDA Senior Regulatory Counsel Joins Foley Hoag In DC

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Foley Hoag LLP has continued its growth in Washington, D.C., by adding a former senior lead regulatory counsel from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration who spent nearly a decade with the agency, the firm announced Monday. Bryant Godfrey joined Foley Hoag's health care and life sciences group as a partner after having spent the past three years at Arnold & Porter. Godfrey told Law360 he chose the firm because of its smaller size and the focus it has on the health care and life sciences spaces. "In terms of a place to help grow my practice, Foley Hoag, being entrepreneurial...

