Winstead Adds Ex-Thompson & Knight IP Trio In Dallas

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Winstead PC recently hired a group of three intellectual property attorneys formerly with Thompson & Knight LLP to its Dallas office. The group consists of Phillip Philbin, Jamie McDole, and Michael Karson, who are joining Winstead as shareholders, the firm announced Monday. The group's practices focus on IP and business litigation. Philbin told Law360 Winstead's client base on the IP side — which predominantly consists of higher education clients, life sciences clients and technology clients — "meshed nicely" with his team's client base. "It's a creative, innovative, entrepreneurial firm that is well established, well regarded in the marketplace, and has substantial IP...

