Pa. Agency Can't Nix Patients' ADA Suit Over Facility Closings

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services can't duck a proposed class action over the closure of two intermediate care facilities providing support to people with intellectual disabilities, as a federal judge ruled Monday it was possible the closures could violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion denied the state's motion to dismiss claims from a group of plaintiffs who were residents of the Polk Center in Venango County or the White Haven Center in Luzerne County, ruling that they'd made a good enough case that the proposed closures violated the ADA, the Rehabilitation Act, the Medicaid Act...

