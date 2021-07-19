EU Watchdog Eyes Spain's €101M Investor Arbitration Award

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Europe's competition watchdog is going to be taking a hard look at whether a €101 million ($119.2 million) arbitration award Spain has been ordered to pay after it retracted economic incentives for renewable energy investment meshes with the bloc's state aid rules. Spain is supposed to pay a group of investors known as Antin Infrastructure Services the €101 million as compensation for money they lost out on because the country decided to change up its renewable energy aid rules, but the European Commission said Monday it isn't sure that would be in line with its own rules. The watchdog is worried about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS