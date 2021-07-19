SEC Fines UBS $8M For Alleged Investment Oversight Issues

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday fined UBS Financial Services Inc. $8 million on claims that its financial advisers had a "flawed understanding" of certain exchange-traded products, resulting in "meaningful" losses on customer accounts when products designed for short-term investing were held over longer-term periods. Between January 2016 and January 2018, advisers purchased and held a volatility-linked ETP that tracks the expected volatility of the S&P 500 for "extended periods" on more than 1,800 accounts, holding it for over a year on hundreds of the accounts even though its value was known to decline over time, according to a...

