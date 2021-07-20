Baker Botts Adds Tech Partner To Dallas Corporate Practice

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Baker Botts LLP recently hired a technology partner formerly with Winstead PC, adding bulk to the firm's corporate practice in Dallas. Steve Mann is rejoining Baker Botts after spending nearly five years at Winstead, the firm announced Monday. Mann was previously an associate at Baker Botts for eight years. The firm described the move as a significant boost to its technology transaction capabilities. A graduate of Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law, Mann represents tech companies including software providers and purchasers. Mann also advises clients on data privacy issues and cybersecurity. Mann described the move as a way to tap...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS