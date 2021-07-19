Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Call Off Appeal Salvaging Trump-Era Asylum Guidelines

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has called off an appeal of a Washington, D.C., federal judge's decision striking down Trump-era credible fear guidelines as setting too high a hurdle for asylum-seekers to clear.

Then-U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson had ruled against a federal manual instructing officers on how to assess asylum-seekers' fears of persecution in November, prompting the Trump administration to appeal the dispute to the D.C. Circuit. But the U.S. Department of Homeland Security told the court it would no longer pursue the appeal on Friday.

DHS provided no explanation for the withdrawn appeal. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the DHS...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!