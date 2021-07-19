Feds Call Off Appeal Salvaging Trump-Era Asylum Guidelines

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has called off an appeal of a Washington, D.C., federal judge's decision striking down Trump-era credible fear guidelines as setting too high a hurdle for asylum-seekers to clear. Then-U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson had ruled against a federal manual instructing officers on how to assess asylum-seekers' fears of persecution in November, prompting the Trump administration to appeal the dispute to the D.C. Circuit. But the U.S. Department of Homeland Security told the court it would no longer pursue the appeal on Friday. DHS provided no explanation for the withdrawn appeal. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the DHS...

