BigLaw Partners Among New Crop Of Mass. ACLU Directors

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and its associated foundation have named a new slate of directors, including a former jurist of the state's top court and several partners from BigLaw firms. Former Supreme Judicial Court Associate Justice Geraldine S. Hines is one of 13 new faces on the member organization's board, the group announced last week. Others include Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP partner Daniel L. Goldberg, Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC partner Kim V. Marrkand, and WilmerHale partner Kevin S. Prussia. The chapter named Kirsten Mayer, a compliance head for argenx SE, as...

