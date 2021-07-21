Wiley Adds Experienced EPA Official To Enviro Practice

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C.-based Wiley Rein LLP added a former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official who spent nearly a quarter century at the agency to its environment and product regulation practice group as a senior policy adviser, the firm announced. Charlotte Bertrand joined Wiley on Monday, telling Law360 that she chose to join the firm because of its reputation for policy work and the experience of former EPA colleagues who previously joined the firm. "Wiley is a premier Washington, D.C., law firm," she said. "It is very well-known for its adept leadership in federal policy, regulatory and litigation matters in several key areas,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS