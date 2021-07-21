Day Pitney Atty Joins Enfinity Global As GC

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Renewable energy company Enfinity Global has tapped a partner at Day Pitney LLP to become its new general counsel. Miami-based Enfinity Global said Monday that Daniel Gottfried will join the company as its top attorney with responsibility for its legal affairs and coordination of its internal and external legal teams. The company said Gottfried will also become board secretary. Gottfried told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that he will primarily be focusing on supporting the company's growth as it develops projects worldwide. "We're in the solar development business, so looking at financing partners, raising capital for projects, and then we're also constantly...

