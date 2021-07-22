House OKs Bill To Join Health Coalition Funding Vaccines

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has passed through a measure that would allow the U.S. to participate in an international vaccine development center founded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to combat diseases like COVID-19. House lawmakers easily approved H.R. 2118, the Securing America From Epidemics Act, on a 319-105 vote Tuesday that passed a package of broadly supported measures "en bloc." The bill — which was introduced by Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif. — lets the government participate in the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. The proposed legislation has now made its way to the U.S. Senate. "The COVID-19 pandemic...

