Minnesota Appeals Court Says State Didn't Justify Mine Permit

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota appeals court on Monday ordered state environmental regulators to show their work on an air quality permit for a mine, concluding that the agency failed to explain why it issued the permit amid complaints of misrepresentations by the developer. A three-judge panel told the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency it must flesh out an air emissions permit issued to PolyMet Mining Inc. after finding the agency didn't adequately respond to concerns that the company was misrepresenting the intended size of its operations to secure a less stringent permit. The panel said the administrative record underpinning the approval is missing essential...

