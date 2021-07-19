Insurer Urges 4th Circ. To Uphold Venue's Loss In Virus Suit

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The Cincinnati Insurance Co. is asking the Fourth Circuit to uphold a lower court finding that a West Virginia wine and art venue failed to show how the coronavirus pandemic caused the kind of physical loss or damage required for coverage. The insurer said Friday that Uncork and Create in Charleston didn't suffer physical alterations to its property that would allow coverage under its property insurance policy. It said government pandemic restrictions that temporarily limited the use of the art business's property didn't constitute the kind of physical loss contemplated by its policy. "The presence or 'suspected' presence of COVID-19 does...

