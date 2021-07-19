Acting NJ AG Sets Up New Leadership Team

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's new acting attorney general announced his executive leadership team on Monday, hiring four attorneys and promoting three others in the state's top law enforcement office. Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck's announcement comes as he is taking over the post from New Jersey's former Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, who was tapped to be the next enforcement director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Bruck served as first assistant attorney general under Grewal. "I've spent the past three and a half years working with some of the most talented, dedicated, and ethical people I've ever encountered, and I'm...

