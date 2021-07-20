Winston & Strawn Nabs New Global Bankruptcy Group Leader

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 7:03 AM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced Tuesday that it has hired McDermott Will & Emery LLP's former global co-head of restructuring and insolvency to take on the same lead role for its global group. Tim Walsh, a veteran bankruptcy litigator and adviser based in New York, is the latest of 13 corporate partners Winston & Strawn has added in the U.S. this year, from bankruptcy and restructuring specialists to mergers and acquisitions and international trade attorneys, to meet a resurgent demand. "The COVID-19 pandemic has generated an unprecedented and sustained level of complexity in terms of corporate restructuring transactions," Walsh said in a statement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS