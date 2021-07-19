11th Circ. Told To Void Insurer's Win In Virus Coverage Suit

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A clothing boutique asked the Eleventh Circuit on Monday to throw out a ruling dismissing its insurance dispute over losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that a magistrate judge used an extreme definition of loss to find that coverage was not warranted. Dukes Clothing LLC says U.S. Magistrate Judge Gray Borden should have defined the term "loss" using its everyday meaning and that he erred when finding that a policy issued by Cincinnati Insurance Co. defined the term to mean "total ruin." The retailer explained that ambiguities regarding a term's definition in a policy should be construed in favor of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS