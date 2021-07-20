ADA Ruling Guides On Accommodating Telework Requests

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 12:00 PM EDT) -- Although the threat of COVID-19 has not been completely eliminated, many employers are reopening their offices, or at least beginning to plan for employees to return to the office. But not all employees may want to return, and some might request to work remotely due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 in light of underlying health conditions or simply a fear of contracting the virus. It remains to be seen how courts will address these issues under the Americans with Disabilities Act and state law, but an April decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit in Unrein v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS