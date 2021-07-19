Rioters Didn't Stop Congress On Jan. 6, Militia Says

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The Oath Keepers militia group said Monday that members of Congress could not sue over the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot because the lawmakers were the ones who interrupted the Electoral College certification with an emergency adjournment as rioters were attacking the Capitol. The argument came in a D.C. federal lawsuit filed by a group of House Democrats against the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, former President Donald Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani. The lawmakers sued under a civil rights statute known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, which prohibits interfering with official federal actions. While the representatives say the...

