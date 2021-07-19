Man Gets 18 Mos. For Murder Threats Against Flynn Judge

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A New York man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison after admitting to threatening to assault and murder the D.C. federal judge who oversaw the politically charged criminal case of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. Shortly before accepting federal prosecutors' sentencing recommendation, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden tore into Frank J. Caporusso's "despicable" threats to assassinate his colleague, Senior U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, after the judge in May 2020 refused to immediately grant the U.S. Department of Justice's abrupt request to dismiss Flynn's case. Prosecutors said Caporusso, 53, an electronics parts salesman from Long Island, New York, had called...

