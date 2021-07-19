Warren Calls For CFPB Scrutiny Of Overdraft Fees, Crypto

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Monday that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau should be part of the regulatory response to emerging cryptocurrency risks and cited "predatory" bank overdraft fee practices as an area where she hopes to see action from the agency as it marks its 10th anniversary. At an online event hosted by Americans for Financial Reform and other consumer advocacy groups, Warren lauded the CFPB for having "fought the right fights" on behalf of consumers since opening its doors a decade ago this month, but she said there are "so many areas still where the bureau can make a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS