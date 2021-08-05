Pennsylvania Powerhouse: Ballard Spahr

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Attorneys at Ballard Spahr LLP took part in some of the biggest stories of 2020, including the presidential election, protests over racial injustice and the COVID-19 pandemic. Turning its talents to the top concerns of the time — at the same time handling real estate deals, winning litigation and securing intellectual property — earned Philadelphia-based Ballard Spahr its spot as one of Law360's Pennsylvania Powerhouses for 2021. "Over the past year, you can look at a few of the big things that have been in the news: the pandemic, the presidential campaign, and the protests that came out of George Floyd's...

