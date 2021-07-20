Plane Co. Failed To File Export Documents, Hemp Co. Claims

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A hemp distributor that claims U.S. Customs and Border Protection unfairly seized and destroyed a shipment of its product has filed suit against the charter plane company that was transporting the shipment, alleging it failed to file necessary paperwork for the shipment with the U.S. government. In a complaint filed Monday in North Carolina federal court, hemp distributor We CBD LLC and its affiliate We C Manage LLC accuse air charter company Planet Nine Private Air LLC of negligence, breaching its fiduciary duty and unfair trade practices, claiming the charter company caused the shipment to be seized and eventually destroyed by...

