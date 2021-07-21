Liquidators Lose £2M Fraud Claim Against Developer's Son

Law360, London (July 21, 2021, 5:28 PM BST) -- Liquidators of a property development company working for investors scammed out of millions have lost out on recouping £2 million ($2.7 million) after a London judge found that the fraudster's son had also been a victim. High Court Judge Michael Green upheld a finding on Tuesday that Siddhant Varma had lost the money after his father persuaded him to invest in an imprudent London property deal. His father, Sanjiv Varma, has been convicted of making false statements and breaching court orders. He was sentenced in absentia in March to 21 months in prison. "The appellants seem to suggest that the creditors...

