4 Firms Assist As Kohlberg Unveils $1.1B Secondaries Fund

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 1:37 PM EDT) -- Kohlberg & Co. is transferring the assets from a 2012 private equity fund to a new $1.1 billion continuation vehicle backed by affiliates of BlackRock, GIC and Lexington Partners, the companies said Tuesday, in a transaction guided by four law firms. The continuation vehicle — also known as a general partner-backed secondaries fund — will comprise the assets housed by Kohlberg Investors VII, which was launched in 2012 and closed in 2013 with $1.6 billion in capital commitments, according to a statement. Private equity secondaries deals involve the purchase or sale of investors' existing interest in an investment vehicle. Mt. Kisco, New...

