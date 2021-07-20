NY Urges Justices To Pass On State Opioid Tax Challenge

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should reject a challenge to a New York law imposing $600 million in payments on opioid distributors because there's no appeals court split and the law has been replaced, New York's attorney general urged. Attorney General Letitia James' office told the justices late Monday it opposes a request to review a Second Circuit decision that reinstated the New York law last year. That request was filed by trade groups Healthcare Distribution Alliance and Association for Accessible Medicines and opioid maker and distributor SpecGx LLC. James' office said the Second Circuit decision was correct and there's no split...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS