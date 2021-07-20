NJ Orders Crypto Co. Not To Sell Interest-Earning Products

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Bureau of Securities said Tuesday it's ordered cryptocurrency company BlockFi Inc. to stop selling interest-earning cryptocurrency accounts that the agency alleges are actually unregistered securities. In a cease-and-desist order issued Monday, Bureau Chief Christopher Gerold said BlockFi has been funding its lending operations and proprietary trading business since March 2019 through the sale of interest-bearing cryptocurrency accounts, called BlockFi Interest Accounts, or BIAs, that are not protected by or registered with any federal or state securities regulator. A press release issued by the bureau Tuesday said the order comes "amid rising concerns over the proliferation of decentralized finance...

