Cognizant Tells Court FCA Suit Over Worker Visas Falls Short

Law360, Trenton, N.J. (July 20, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. on Tuesday urged a New Jersey federal court to toss a False Claims Act lawsuit alleging it defrauded the federal government's worker visa program, arguing that the complaint lacked any allegation that the government was deprived of money or property. A claim for money or property is the "crux" of an FCA claim, Cognizant attorney Jonathan M. Phillips of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP told U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan during oral arguments in Trenton. The business technology services giant sought to dismiss Jean-Claude Franchitti's qui tam complaint alleging Cognizant tried to hoard visas for positions...

