NJ Group's Bid To Scrap Legal Pot Meets Skeptical Judge

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge seemed inclined Tuesday to toss an anti-marijuana group's post-election challenge to a successful November ballot question legalizing adult-use cannabis in the Garden State on the grounds its suit was filed too late, suggesting the organization is trying to disenfranchise millions of voters who approved the measure. During a Zoom hearing on a defense motion to dismiss an amended complaint, Superior Court Judge Mary C. Jacobson took aim at how the initial December suit from Cannabis Industry Victims Educating Litigators — which said the question and its interpretative statement were misleading — was filed about a year after legislators...

