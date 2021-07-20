SFO Inks DPAs With 2 UK Cos. Over Bribery Payment Claims

Law360, London (July 20, 2021, 4:54 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office announced on Tuesday that two U.K. companies have agreed to pay a total of £2.5 million ($3.4 million) to resolve claims that they paid bribes to win contracts. The Serious Fraud Office has said that two companies will pay a total of £2.5 million ($3.4 million) and have agreed DPAs that allow them to avoid criminal charges for offenses under the Bribery Act 2010. (SFO) The penalty is made up of disgorgement — or repayment — of profits and a financial penalty. The measures are part of deferred prosecution agreements that allow the companies to avoid criminal...

