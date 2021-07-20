Rayburn Cooper's Bid To Escape Del. Malpractice Suit Denied

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge Tuesday denied a bid by North Carolina law firm Rayburn Cooper & Durham PA and one of its partners to escape a legal malpractice suit filed by a creditor that asserted their standing in a bankruptcy case was damaged by the firm's actions. In a brief order, U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika adopted a magistrate judge's report and recommendation in denying a motion to dismiss the malpractice suit, with no party having objected to the report and "the court finding no clear error on the face of the record," according to the order. In his June...

