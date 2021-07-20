Peanut Wagons Not Subject To Highway Tax, Court Told

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 12:37 PM EDT) -- A Georgia company is owed a $37,031 refund from the Internal Revenue Service because highway use excise taxes don't apply to specially designed peanut drying wagons, the company told a federal court. Rockwater Inc., operating as Peerless Manufacturing Co., was charged a 12% tax on the 2017 sale of three peanut drying wagons, but the tax is an inapplicable excise tax for vehicles that use highways, the company said in its Monday complaint in Georgia federal court. Peanut drying wagons have open tops and specialized, perforated floors for drying peanuts, which makes them ill-suited for most forms of cargo transport, the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS