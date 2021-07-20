Citgo Hit With $10.9M Hydrogen Purchase Breach Suit

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Citgo Petroleum Corp. is wrongly claiming the COVID-19 pandemic as a force majeure event in an effort to duck a $10.9 million bill under a diatomic hydrogen delivery and purchase contract, Linde Inc. told a Texas state court Tuesday. In a Harris County District Court petition, Linde accused Citgo of breaching their 1994 hydrogen sales and purchase agreement, which requires Citgo to purchase a minimum daily quantity of diatomic hydrogen for its Lake Charles, Louisiana, refinery despite its need for the hydrogen under a "take or pay" obligation. Even though Citgo never closed its refinery due to COVID-19, Linde says the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS