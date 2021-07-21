Kaufman Borgeest Snags NY-Based Employment Vet

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan LLP added an experienced attorney with nearly three decades of experience working on a variety of employment litigation matters as a partner in its New York office, the firm announced. Dianna D. McCarthy joined Kaufman Borgeest's employment litigation group earlier this month after having spent 24 years with Winget Spadafora & Schwartzberg LLP. McCarthy told Law360 on Wednesday that she's been friends with employment managing partner Joan Gilbride for years and that her existing relationships at the firm along with its firm's strong track record with having women in leadership influenced her decision to join. "The opportunity...

