UNC Launches First College Athlete Group Licensing Program

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The University of North Carolina said Tuesday it is partnering with marketing and licensing agency The Brandr Group in what is believed to be the first group licensing program for college athletes, allowing them to profit from their names on Tar Heels jerseys and potentially video games. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said the partnership will offer opportunities for Tar Heels athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses, or NIL, in a group form using the school's official trademarks and logos. The school and the athletes will then share in the revenue generated, with the athletes'...

