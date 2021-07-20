Paralyzed Man Can Revise Complaint In Med Mal Suit

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee appeals court will allow a man who says a back operation left him paralyzed to pursue his claims against the surgeon after finding that his earlier voluntary dismissal of the hospital was not a final judgment and can be revised to keep the hospital involved as a defendant. The three-judge panel on Monday vacated dismissal and summary judgment orders that had ended George Gary Ingram's suit against Michael Gallagher and Erlanger Health System, run by Chattanooga-Hamilton County Hospital Authority, saying the trial court had wrongly treated Ingram's motion to voluntarily dismiss the hospital as a final judgment rather than an interlocutory...

