Fed. Circ. Restores Anti-Dumping Duties On Turkish Pipe Co.

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Turkish producer of welded pipes used in oil pipelines saw anti-dumping margins placed on its products for the second time when the Federal Circuit restored the U.S. Department of Commerce's initial tariff rate, calling its calculations lawful. A divided 2-1 panel backed Commerce's initial conclusion that Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. was entitled to a slight post-sale price adjustment, based on penalties it paid for a delayed delivery on a sale the company completed as part of a joint venture with two other Turkish companies. However, that adjustment was smaller than the one Borusan had requested, leaving it...

