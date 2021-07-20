Morgan Lewis Atty Confirmed To Lead DOJ's Criminal Division

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis partner and former U.S. Attorney Kenneth A. Polite Jr. won bipartisan Senate confirmation Tuesday as President Joe Biden's choice to lead the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. The 56-44 vote saw all the Democratic senators and six Republicans support the nomination. Polite will now lead hundreds of prosecutors tackling crimes from fraud and corruption to narcotics and child exploitation. Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Thursday on the Senate floor that "as an experienced prosecutor who has served his community throughout his career, Mr. Polite is certainly qualified for this important position." Polite came with...

