DC Circ. Won't Add To Novo Nordisk Whistleblower's Payout

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday that a whistleblower who keyed the federal government into Novo Nordisk's alleged practice of misleading physicians and insurers about its diabetes drug Victoza can pull in a percentage of the winnings from her False Claims Act suit, but not from a related government suit. In a unanimous decision, the panel affirmed a lower court's finding that relator Elizabeth Kennedy can't collect a portion of the government's settlement in a separate Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act suit, which dealt with similar allegations against Novo Nordisk Inc. "The plain text of the False Claims Act confines qui tam...

