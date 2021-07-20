Office Space Renter To Liquidate 8 Locations In Ch. 11

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A North American affiliate of temporary office space rental company Regus Corp. has submitted a Chapter 11 plan to the Delaware bankruptcy court that would liquidate eight of its office center holding companies and fully settle the debts of the remaining 98. RGN-Group Holdings LLC filed the disclosure statement for its Chapter 11 plan Monday, saying its proposed plan includes a recently approved settlement that provides $1.5 million to partially pay the claims of the unsecured creditors of the eight subsidiaries slated for liquidation. "The plan unimpairs all claims and interests at the 98 reorganizing debtors," RGN said in a filing...

