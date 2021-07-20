Feds Streamline Application For Foreign Student Hopefuls

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has streamlined procedures for foreigners on nonimmigrant visas looking to enroll in U.S. schools, announcing Tuesday that applications for extensions or changes to nonimmigrant status are no longer needed while an F-1 status change is pending. Typically, foreigners with nonimmigrant visas that prevent studying in the U.S., such as the B-1 business or B-2 tourist visa, could only get approval for F-1 student visa status within 30 days of their academic program start date. As the requests were processed, applicants had to maintain and extend their underlying visas, or risk having the F-1 request rejected....

