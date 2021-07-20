Cyprus Co.'s $7.6M Award Enforcement Suit Near Default

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Cyprus-based company's $7.6 million award enforcement suit in a Florida federal court against a Norwegian shareholder has secured a clerk's default related to an unpaid $10 million loan meant for refinancing a Swiss corporation in which they were both investors. Abalith Holdings Ltd. and Jostein Eikeland in 2016 entered a shareholder agreement that made them investors in Cypriot company Gingerpath Ltd. and Swiss company Alevo Group SA. Abalith wrote in its Thursday request for a clerk's default that the company properly served Eikeland in June and that he has not yet responded, so the company argued that it qualifies for...

