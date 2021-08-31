Shell Hit With Another Suit Over 2011 Nigerian Oil Spill

Law360, London (August 31, 2021, 6:48 PM BST) -- Shell is facing more litigation over a 2011 oil spill off the coast of Nigeria, the latest suit filed in England on behalf of the chief and other leaders of the Ugbo Kingdom, according to a court order. The High Court claim against Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Ltd., or STASCO, was served and the Shell subsidiary acknowledged service on May 18, according to a June 14 consent order that recently became public. Chief Zacheaus Ajimosun of Ugbo Kingdom along with Prince Akinfemiwa Akinruntan and four other leaders of the West Nigerian area are the named claimants, but the suit...

