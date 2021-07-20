Biden Taps Google Critic, Ex-Paul Weiss Partner For DOJ

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden finally tapped his U.S. Department of Justice antitrust chief Tuesday, picking Google critic and self-described advocate for "strong and meaningful antitrust enforcement" Jonathan Kanter, a founding partner at The Kanter Law Group PLLC and former co-chair of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton and Garrison LLP's antitrust practice. In a brief statement announcing the nomination, which still requires Senate confirmation, the White House described Kanter, a former Federal Trade Commission attorney as "a distinguished antitrust lawyer" with a years-long track record of advocating for strong antitrust policy. Kanter's résumé also prominently includes years of work representing Google's corporate critics in the U.S. and Europe....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS